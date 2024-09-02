Tangara girls drop phones, raise $6848 for Vinnies sleepout

Students at Tangara School for Girls have raised $6484 participating in the Vinnies Community Sleepout, while praying for Sydney’s homelessness and disadvantaged.

But a big part of the challenge was staying off their phones all night.

Around 140 senior students and staff volunteers brought sleeping bags and rosary beads to the school hall and handed in their mobiles on 30 August, more than doubling their $3000 fundraising target long before it was time for lights out.

Chaplain Fr Paul Muller offered a short meditation in the school chapel and the opportunity for the sacrament of reconciliation throughout the evening.

Students then took turns to keep vigil with the Blessed Sacrament in adoration until 10:30pm.

“I think the greatest sacrifice is giving up their phones, but we wanted them to spend the night with each other without any technology,” said Tangara community service coordinator Sharon Barbero.

“They can survive without it and it’s an important way for them to get out of their comfort zones and endure a night of discomfort in solidarity with those people who experience homelessness.

“The girls were actually really pleased to be able to achieve both a corporal and spiritual work of mercy on the one night.”

Year 12 student and community service captain Marie Beanini said she was thinking of people she met while volunteering on a Vinnies Van with the school at Mt Druitt and Parramatta.

“There was one woman who was clearly was living rough but didn’t come up to the van and when I went over to offer her a sandwich, she told us to get away,” she said.

“I’m especially keeping in my prayers the people who have been so affected by homelessness that they don’t even expect or want help.”

Year 11 student Erine D’Souza said she didn’t really miss her phone.

“I can sacrifice sleep for a night, especially when I’m here with my friends and plenty of snacks and I feel connected,” she said.

“Sleeping on the floor in the hall is just a very small level of discomfort compared with what some people have to face every single night.”