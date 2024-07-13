back to top
Saturday, July 13, 2024
16 C
Sydney
type here...
NewsSynodWorld

Synod working document offers inspiration, points to journey ahead, say experts

By OSV News

Most read

synod working document - The Catholic Weekly
Pope Francis prays while holding a crosier during Mass in St Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican 29 October 2023, marking the conclusion of the first session of the Synod of Bishops on synodality. The second session of the Synod on Synodality takes place at the Vatican 2-27 October 2024. (CNS photo/Vatican Media)

The Vatican’s recently released working document for the Synod on Synodality’s second global session scheduled for October 2024, provides a reflection on “how to be a missionary synodal church,” developing the synod’s themes of communion, participation, and mission.

It examines church-sustaining relationships, emphasising formation, discernment, participatory decision-making, and transparency, all rooted in the Eucharist.

Bishop Daniel E Flores of Brownsville, chairman of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Doctrine and lead for the synodal process in the US, in a 9 July statement issued by the USCCB, encouraged widespread reading and discernment of the document to foster ongoing synodal consultations.

- Advertisement -

Jesuit Father James Martin, editor-at-large of America magazine, said the document presents “a broad plan for real listening, dialogue and progress in the church in the coming years.”

Charleen Katra, executive director of the National Catholic Partnership on Disability, also appreciated its focus on accessible liturgies and emphasised the need for intentional inclusion of persons with disabilities.

However, Sherry Anne Weddell, author of “Forming Intentional Disciples: The Path to Knowing and Following Jesus,” expressed concern the document’s vision requires a “great spiritual maturity of the majority and a much higher level of trust than is present at the moment” with little specifics on how to get there developmentally.

In this regard, Weddell emphasised the importance of evangelisation that activates the charisms of baptised Catholics for the church’s mission.

Previous article
The church and gender reassignment
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

RECENT POSTS

MOST READ

About Us

The Catholic Weekly is proudly Catholic, proudly counter-cultural, proudly in favour of life. We strive to share our vision of the Church, the Lord and the life-changing possibilities of the Christian path with our readers, providing a degree of Catholic clarity for complex times.

Contact us: [email protected]Contact us: [email protected]

Links

© The Catholic Weekly 2024

© The Catholic Weekly 2024