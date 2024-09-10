Sydney’s walk for life

While pro-life advocacy has typically been a Catholic affair, pro-life group “Love Sydney” is showing that the defence of life can attract support from across Christian denominations.

The Walk for Life, a pro-life gathering organised by “Love Sydney” on 21 September, will see advocates and supporters gather in Hyde Park from 2:00-4:00pm.

Now in its second year, the peaceful demonstration calls all pro-life advocates to show up in defence of “unborn babies who cannot speak for themselves.”

“The main message we’re trying to send is that every child deserves a chance at life. We want to push that to the community,” Nathalia Monteiro, one of this year’s organisers.

Among the speakers will be Campion College’s Dr Stephen Chavura, author and commentator for Spectator Australia and The Australian, as well as Dana Copp, the executive director of unplanned pregnancy centre Zoe’s Place.

The Walk for Life will also feature testimonies from those who once considered abortion.

Ruby Morris* seriously considered abortion when she and her husband found out she was pregnant.

Their decision shifted when they came across the Hope House website, a pregnancy centre designed to support those challenged by pregnancy.

“We rang them and they gave us advice on having a baby, that everything happening was part of God’s decision,” Ruby said.

“Me and my partner decided to follow their advice and I do believe this was his sign of helping me to trust him more.”

Hope House helped Ruby through the entire ordeal, taking her to appointments and supporting her emotional needs.

She and her husband are proud parents of a baby boy, now two years old.

“Since calling it made me realise that having a baby is a blessing. There’s always hope, even if you think that you don’t.”

Part of the Walk for life event will be Hope House—the organisation who helped Ruby and has helped several other mothers considering abortion—offering counselling and support for those attending.

Love Sydney encourages young families with children to come and give their support, to show that life is blessing rather than a burden.

“Now more than ever there seems to be this call for awareness, to stand up in solidarity for life,” Nathalia said.

*Name changed to protect privacy.