Sydney women racing to Nun Run

More than 20 young women considering religious life took part in the annual Nun Run last weekend, gaining a rare insight into the life and formation of communities residing in Sydney.

A journalist, nurse, lawyer, and an accountant, were among the group of 18-35’s who took the opportunity to visit the sisters in their homes and experience how the different orders live their vocations day-to-day.

On hold for a number of years due to COVID-19, the event co-sponsored by the Sydney Vocations Centre, the Sydney University Catholic student centre, and the Dominican Sisters of St Cecilia, attracted some of the largest numbers to date, proving that despite popular belief, young women are interested in discerning the call to religious life.

Sr Cecilia Joseph OP said God was truly present with them throughout the day, and hopefully would provide answers for anyone called to consecrated life.

“These 23 young women came from a variety and backgrounds and cultures, some studying at university and some working, but all truly seeking God’s will for their life,” she said.

“They are taking the next best step to listen to His voice and discern His plan.

“Ultimately, some took away a clearer desire for the vocation of marriage while others a call to religious or consecrated life.

“For some, the next step will be attending a retreat with a community to discern that way of life and charism more specifically.”

“Whatever the outcome, their love for the Lord and eagerness to do His will is evident.

Hailing from across NSW, ACT, and Victoria, the women began the day with Lauds and Mass at St Joseph’s Convent, Regents Park.

They travelled by bus across Sydney to the different communities and heard about opportunities for discernment as well as the sisters’ personal vocation stories.

They also took part in communal prayer, Eucharistic adoration and vespers.

Sydney vocations director Fr Daniele Russo spoke to the group about the complementary roles of men and women in the church and the value of religious life and spiritual motherhood.

He also accompanied them to each community which included the Dominican Sisters of St. Cecilia, the Little Sisters of the Poor, the Missionaries of Charity, the Marian Community of Reconciliation (Fraternas) and the Missionaries of God’s Love.