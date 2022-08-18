Sydney teen crowned world pageant queen

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Sylvania Waters schoolgirl Helena Ristevski has taken out one of the world’s most prestigious pageants for teenagers.

More than just a pretty face, the 16-year-old student from St Patrick’s College Sutherland has been crowned Miss Teen Universal International and will head overseas next month and walk the runway for New York Fashion Week and feature across billboards in Times Square.

Following in mum Elizabeth’s stilettos – a former pageant queen herself – the unassuming beauty said today’s competitions demand far more than just good looks and said poise, excellent social skills and an ability to answer challenging questions is the secret to her success.

The Year 10 student is an experienced debater and one day hopes to use these skills and enter either politics or law but for now she is looking forward to using her new platform to talk about topics important to her including the environment, youth suicide and mental illness.

“I am very blessed to be where I am and giving back is as important to me as taking out these incredible titles.”

She said taking out the title, held for the first time in Australia at Sydney’s Novotel and with competitors from all over the world, would enable her to make a difference and raise the profile of some of the charities she supports.

“Being a pageant queen means being beautiful on the outside as well as the inside,” she beamed.

“I feel empowered and supported growing up as a young woman in today’s society and know I can achieve anything I set my mind to.

“I really hope I can use my platform and be the voice of those who need support in some way.

“Giving up my time to help others and working with a number of charities including Beyond is my way of giving back.

“It has been such a positive experience for me with my confidence and doing public speaking, and would very much like to do law or politics when I finish school.”

Miss Teen Universal International is only Helena’s third pageant but at 16 is a seasoned performer; she has been in the spotlight for many years and has appeared in television commercials and modelling in magazines.

In addition to a career in politics or law, Helena said she hasn’t ruled out continuing her career onstage once she finishes school, and would love to follow in Jennifer Hawkins footsteps and one day become Miss Universe.