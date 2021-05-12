Sydney Catholic School’s First Family Forum

Be part of something bigger and join Sydney Catholic Schools for their first Family Forum
Sydney Catholic Schools (SCS) has announced its first Family Forum.
Titled Part of Something Bigger, this exciting 40-minute online event will be held on Tuesday 25 May from 7pm.
SCS’ new Family Forums will be run every term, providing an overview of the programs being offered by SCS to deliver on its vision, and commitment to build thriving Catholic communities through excellence in teaching and learning.
“We know that families of our students, and the wider community, are eager to know more about the opportunities that are available to their children,” said SCS’ Executive Director, Tony Farley (pictured).
“Family Forums are designed so that everyone can learn more about how we are equipping our students with the skills, knowledge and opportunities they need to become active, global citizens.”
