Reading Time: 2 minutes

Students from 92 schools will grace the stage in more than 400 solo and ensemble instrumental, drama, dance and choir performances, as part of Sydney Catholic Schools’ first Eisteddfod.

The Eisteddfod will be held over four Fridays at Sydney Catholic Schools’ first dedicated performing arts college, Southern Cross Catholic College Burwood, starting on 28 May.

Points will be awarded for each place, certificate and participation. The school with the highest point score will become the inaugural champion and receive a perpetual trophy.

Sydney Catholic Schools’ specialist in the creative arts, Eva Spata, said the events were an opportunity to recognise and celebrate students’ performance skills in a supportive environment.

“Every opportunity to perform develops students’ confidence and self-belief”

– Eva Spata

“Students will receive feedback from industry professionals, and this will help them refine their skills for future performances,” Ms Spata said.

“This is an opportunity for schools to show others what is part of the fabric of their own arts experience, broadening their audiences.

“It can also be inspiring for students to see their peers perform a different repertoire that they may not have experienced before.”

Marist Catholic College North Shore Year 7 student and trombone player Jayden Wood is part of an ensemble that will perform 60’s hits at the first of the eisteddfods.

“It’s fun to do performances for people,” Jayden said. “I like music because there are different things you can learn.”

EISTEDDFOD PROGRAM