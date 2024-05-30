Sydney Catholic School students excel in touch football competition

Students from Sydney Catholic Schools have represented the community to the highest degree in the NSW Combined Catholic Colleges (NSWCCC) Touch Football Championships 2024.

Sport pathways are a key initiative offered by Sydney Catholic Schools to facilitate and assist students excelling in their sporting careers, providing representative experiences for their skills and talents.

Earlier this month, students from across the Sydney archdiocese came together for a two-day tournament of touch football at the Central Coast Regional Sporting and Recreation Complex against other Catholic dioceses in NSW.

This tournament is the third competition in the secondary representative sport pathway for students, preceded by Sydney Catholic Schools conference trials and Sydney level competitions.

Within the NSWCCC Championships, Sydney Catholic Schools sent a total of eight representative teams.

In each competition a Black and an Orange team represented Sydney Catholic Schools. Black Teams consisted of an open boys and girls team (individually), as well as an under 15s individual boys and girls team. These same four sets were mirrored in the Orange Team, who computed in the same competition.

Sydney Catholic Schools excelled in the competition, seeing several teams taking top spot in the pool stages. The Under 15 boys and girls and Open girls black teams progressed to the semi-finals but were narrowly defeated in all three matches. In a different structure, the Open Boys played a first past the post format and the Black team remained undefeated throughout the 9 rounds to finish first. The victory was a first for Sydney Catholic Schools in this competition.

As a result numerous Sydney students were selected to represent NSWCCC. The Under 15’s NSWCCC will play NSWCHS and NSWCIS in the NSW All Schools tournament later this year. Players will have the opportunity to be selected in the NSW All Schools team to compete at the School Sport Australia touch football championships. Those chosen from the NSWCCC Under 18s will compete in the Doordash national youth championships at Coffs Harbour.

In the 15 years & under NSWCCC girls team, Hannah Sorojevic from Mount Saint Joseph, Milperra was selected and Ellie Barnett from Marist Sisters’ College, Woolwich was selected in the NSWCCC Open girls.

Six Sydney Catholic Schools students were selected in the boy’s NSWCCC Opens Team. Archie Rose (St Aloysius’ College, Cronulla), Cruz Frangieh (Christian Brothers’ High School, Lewisham), Daniel McMahon (Christian Brothers’ High School, Lewisham), Emmanuel Manos Lagos (Christian Brothers’ High School, Lewisham), Michael Joukhador (Christian Brothers’ High School, Lewisham), and Mark Bishara (De La Salle College, Revesby Heights).

To stay up to date with how these students go refer to the Sydney Catholic Schools sport pathways site.