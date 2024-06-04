back to top
Tuesday, June 4, 2024
The current state of the Sudan conflict: A year on

By Rome Reports

One year on, the war in Sudan continues relentlessly. With nearly 15,000 dead and millions displaced, the United Nations has described the conflict as one of the most serious humanitarian crises in the world.

During his Angelus prayer on the Solemnity of Corpus Christi, Pope Francis called for cooperation between national and international authorities to find a peaceful solution for the country.

“I invite you to pray for Sudan, where the war that has lasted for more than a year has not yet found a peaceful solution. May the weapons be silenced and, with the commitment of the local authorities and the international community, help be brought to the population and to the many people who have been displaced; may the Sudanese refugees find welcome and protection in neighbouring countries.”

According to the International Organisation for Migration, almost 25 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance. This figure is equivalent to half of the country’s population.

