Subscription to The Catholic Weekly
The Catholic Weekly is back in print after being suspended for a number of weeks due to COVID-19 and closure of churches.
The Catholic Weekly Print Edition
- Receive The Catholic Weekly delivered to your door each week (Australian addresses only)
- Subscribe and save
- International subscription rates available on request
The Catholic Weekly Digital Edition
-
Get twelve months access to the Catholic Weekly digital edition.
-
Read the print edition digitally on your computer, tablet or mobile phone.