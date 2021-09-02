Students find their Voice

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Singers Jordan and Sian Fuller have made television history, believed to be the first siblings to make it on The Voice.

And not content with just appearing on the show, the performing pair have beaten hundreds of hopefuls to finish in the final eight, vying this weekend for a spot in the coveted Grand Final.

The current and former students of St Patrick’s College Sutherland both agree the only thing better than being on the show is appearing on it together.

Jordan, who graduated from the college in 2019, and Sian, who is in Year 12, turned all four judges’ chairs during the show’s blind auditions and have become social media darlings since.

Incredibly, Sian only attended the original auditions to support her brother and was asked if she would perform and immediately blew the judges away.

The then 16-year-old was both shocked and elated when she found out she was joining her older brother on the show.

“Jordan was scouted to audition through his social media accounts and I went along to watch and support him and to be honest was feeling relieved that I could just sit back and enjoy his performance,” Sian told The Catholic Weekly.

“I was totally blown away when host Sonia Kruger asked if I was interested in auditioning.

“At first, I thought I would not be able to fit it in as I am in Year 12 and I wanted to focus on my HSC, and then a little voice inside my head said “if you say NO you will always regret it” and I guess the rest is history.”

Performing for as long as they can remember, their musical journey began well before they joined Team Guy Sebastian (Jordan) and Team Rita Ora (Sian), as alumni of Sydney Catholic Schools’ creative and performing arts program CaSPA. They were both members of school bands, have written music together and also performed in local musical theatre productions.

Proud mum Danielle, a music education officer at Sydney Catholic Schools, said there is a lot of excitement about the show and their future careers.

She said both her children growing up in a family of performers made them feel very much at home on stage.

“Not long after they were born I directed musicals and taught music so it’s all they’ve ever really known,” she said.

“The whole experience has been amazing, Sian and Jordan have definitely gained so much from all areas of the production.

“There is a lot that goes into creating the magic of each performance and they have worked at a professional level with so many different people and made some wonderful friendships and connections.

“And it’s nice for me as a mum, to see them bonding and doing so much together.”

College principal Janine Kenney said the singing siblings had caused a lot of excitement within the school community.

“It is so great to see Sian and Jordan perform on The Voice, we are all tuned in,” she said.

“To have all four judges turn around for both of them is a testament to their talent and we are all very proud of them.”