Students brush up on their saints

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Lockdown or not, it’s always a good time to brush up on your favourite Saints … a task students from Marist Catholic College Penshurst took quite literally.

Asked to draw a Saint they believed considered the human dignity of those they served during their ministry, the Year 7’s donned their creative hats and the results were incredible.

A litany of Saints were depicted including St Anthony of Padua, St Francis, St Joan of Arc and St Michael however unsurprisingly the two most popular were Mary Mackillop and Marcellin Champagnat, the College’s founder.

“I was surprised at the speed they completed their artworks and the artistic talent of many of our students at such a young age …”

Leader of Religious Learning and Student Formation, Caroline Khouri, said the exercise provided students with a great opportunity to reflect on their unit of work while taking a break from remote learning.

“I was surprised at the speed they completed their artworks and the artistic talent of many of our students at such a young age, the way they were able to draw and bring to life their chosen Saint was great to see,” she said.

“The task was a great way to get to know their chosen Saint and then re-create them in a fun way away from their computer.”

Ms Khouri said keeping students and staff engaged in their faith life was a challenge during lockdown, but that it was also an opportunity to come together as a family to keep that flame of faith alive.

“There’s no doubt that everyone is spending a lot more time with their families during this lockdown,” she said.

“With extracurricular activities and many life events on hold this is a good time to come together as a family to pray the Rosary or watch a great series like The Chosen, which beautifully depicts the life of Jesus’s ministry and really shines a light on his humanity, and also that of His mother Mary.

“We are also very blessed to have Br Tony Butler, a Marist brother, whose presence and reflections have truly been a gift.”

“Spending time together to reflect, meditate and join in on various online forums that the Sydney Archdiocese and Sydney Catholic Schools is promoting are all excellent ways to keep faith alive in these uncertain times.

“We are also very blessed to have Br Tony Butler, a Marist brother, whose presence and reflections have truly been a gift.

“It’s great to see many of the students sharing prayer intentions via the chat tool, and keeping the Year 12 students in their prayers as they take on their trials in a very different atmosphere and all those in our world who are suffering.

“That rosary, via Zoom, wouldn’t be possible without the staff and students at Marist.”