Pope Francis: Consumerism is a plague

Pope Francis has stressed a need for an active Christianity that knows how to shake free of problems such as consumerism. He delivered his message while celebrating Mass in Trieste.

“Have you ever thought if consumerism has entered your heart? That desire to have, to have things, to have more. That craving to waste money. Consumerism is a plague, it is a cancer. It sickens your heart, it makes you selfish,” he said.

The pope also received an encouraging applause when he acknowledged that he was having trouble reading his homily because of the sun.

- Advertisement -

Before departing, Pope Francis encouraged the citizens of Trieste to courageously face the challenge of welcoming migrants who travelled through the Balkans.