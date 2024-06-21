How Rome and the Vatican plan to celebrate Sts Peter and Paul

The diocese of Rome and the Vatican have organised two pilgrimage routes through churches and buildings linked to St Peter and St Paul in honour of their feast day 29 June.

One of the routes passes by the church of Quo Vadis, where tradition says St Peter met Christ when he was trying to leave the eternal city.

The pilgrimage through these places also involves free access to the Roman Forums. There, pilgrims will find the church of Santa Francesca Romana, where tradition says St Peter discredited Simon Magus. Nearby is also the Mamertina Prison, where both saints were imprisoned.

The St Paul route begins on the Appia Antica and passes through the basilica that holds his remains, “St Paul Outside the Walls.” Both routes end at St Peter’s Basilica, where a theatrical performance will take place on the afternoon of the 29th.

Participants will be able to stamp their passports at each stage. Those who complete either of the two routes will receive a stone, with this year’s date engraved and blessed by the pope, as a symbol of union with the first of the apostles.