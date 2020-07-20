NewsQuizFaithSaints St Mary Magdalene and St James the Greater Quiz By Benjamin Conolly - July 21, 2020 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Email Print Reading Time: < 1 minuteThis week we observe the Feast days of St. Mary Magdalene (July 22) and St. James the Apostle (July 25th). To celebrate, take our quiz about the two early Saints and see how much you know about these great Disciples of Christ. The Penitent Magdalene painting of saint Mary Magdalene by Titian dating to around 1531 St. Mary Magdalene & St. James the Greater Quiz How many times is Mary Magdalene's name mentioned in the bible?*1215820St. Mary Magdalene is the patron saint of?*Convents, carpenters and aunts.Magdala, nuns and motorcyclists.Converts, repentant sinners and pharmacists.Contrition, midwives and migraines.How did St. James the Greater die?*Drowned in a fishing accident.While evangelising in Africa.Martyred for his faith by King Herod.Peacefully in his sleep.When Jesus met Mary Magdalene, how many demons did he cast out of her?*5687It is said that one day, as he was praying, The Blessed Virgin Mary appeared to him and ask him to build something. What was it?*A templeA churchA houseA boatTrue or False? Th bible states that St. Mary Magdalene was the first person to see Jesus when he was resurrected?*FalseTrueHow old was Mary Magdalene when she first met Jesus?*302832We don't knowWho was St. James the Greater with when he first encountered Jesus?*He was on his ownHis Grandfather and Mary Magdalene.His father and John the Apostle.His mother and John the Baptist.St. James is the patron saint of?*Plumbers and PortugalWriters and BelgiumPilgrims and SpainWaiters and FranceThere were two Disciples named James. St. James the Greater and St. James the Less, what do we think is the reason for this distinction?*It is believed that St. James "the Less" was the shorter of the two.St. James the Less had less moneySt. James the Greater said "Great stuff Jesus" all the time.Jesus was closer with St. James the Greater than he was with St. James the Less.