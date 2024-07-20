Relics of St Jude will make their way to Mexico from Rome

While the most famous people buried in Rome are St Peter and St Paul, they are not the only apostles with tombs in the Eternal City. One of them is St Jude Thaddeus, whose remains are in an altar of St Peter’s Basilica.

Many know him as the patron saint of the impossible and is often invoked for difficult situations. People entrust him with problems that seem to have no solution.

Now his relics will travel to Mexico, where they are expected to arrive on 28 July. They will be carried by this priest canon from St Peter’s Basilica, Father Valerio Di Palma.

“The relics are St Jude Thaddeus’ bones along with those of the Apostle Simon the Zealot. So, we have these two apostles in addition to St Peter in our beautiful basilica,” said Fr Valerio.

The remains of St Jude Thaddeus will visit several places in Mexico and remain there until the end of August.

In Rome, the devotion to St Jude Thaddeus has its own traditions. There is another church that houses his relic: San Salvatore in Lauro. And on the feast of the saint, processions like this one are organised in his honour.