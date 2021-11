Reading Time: < 1 minute

Spotlight on Arts & Music

Welcome to The Catholic Weekly’s magazine publication – Spotlight on Arts & Music.

Spotlight on Arts & Music gives schools the opportunity to showcase what they provide for media and arts – a great opportunity for parents who are looking for a school that offers a comprehensive creative program. We hope you enjoy this new magazine and look forward to showcasing the many up and coming talents in our Catholic Schools in the future.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW