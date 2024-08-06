Spanish seminary celebrates 30 years with Francis

Not everyone gets to meet the pope, let alone have the chance to ask questions and share concerns with him, yet a seminary in Spain that travelled to Rome to celebrate its 30th anniversary was granted just that.

About 40 young people, accompanied by their bishops and formators, spoke with the pope about the priesthood for two hours, in what was a special moment for the group, who took full advantage of the opportunity.

“When he came in and saw 40 seminarians, he suddenly turned to me and said: ‘But are they all from the same diocese?’ Yes, they are,” replied Bishop of Getafe, Spain, Bishop Ginés Ramón García Beltrán.

“The pope also spoke on topics that are very relevant to today’s world, such as the relationship between ecclesial movements and dioceses.

“The pope also spoke of his own experience when a seminarian asked how he lived the fundamental vocational moments in his life. He told us about the conclaves. He says: ‘Well, this is already published and since everyone knows it, I will tell it,'” said the bishop.

Seminarians asked the pope about many other topics such as fertility and fatherhood to which the pope responded with:

“If you are not fruitful, you are not a father, and if you accept the things you have to face; if you accept the people who have been entrusted to you, living this paternity, only then are you capable of bearing fruit.”

Antonio Sanchez, a seminarian, said he felt encouraged in his faith with all the questions Pope Francis answered, saying he created a good atmosphere with his good humour.

In addition to receiving advice from the pope, the seminarians did not leave empty-handed. Pope Francis gifted them a rosary and one of his apostolic exhortations.