I was blind but now I see: Miracle of sight a year on

It has been one year since Our Lady of the Snows worked an alleged miracle for a young Spanish girl. Jimena had lost 95% of her sight and was already reading Braille. But at a Mass during World Youth Day in Lisbon, she unexpectedly regained her sight.

“After receiving Communion, I went to the pew. I started crying a lot because it was the last day of the novena and I wanted to be cured. I begged God a lot. And then, when I opened my eyes, I could see perfectly. It was overwhelming,” she said.

This deed of Our Lady even caught the attention of Pope Francis. Jimena then travelled to Rome to visit the pope at Casa Santa Marta.

The young woman’s family says Pope Francis encouraged them to go on a pilgrimage to St Mary Major Basilica and spread their devotion. As soon as the Archpriest of the Basilica heard what had happened, he contacted them and invited the family to visit the Roman church.

“This family was truly touched by this special grace. They also wanted to thank the Blessed Mother in this very shrine. Last year, they came, at the end of December,” said Archbishop Rolandas Makrickas, Archpriest of St Mary Major.

“They met the Holy Father and, afterwards, they participated in a Mass in this basilica. I got to know this family and we were able to share their experiences, which was very touching.”

And the family did what the pope recommended: on 5 August they went to St Mary Major, where they witnessed what is known as the “miracle of the snow.” It was the first time that Pope Francis visited the basilica on this special day.