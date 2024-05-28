Southern Cross Care launches its environmental action plan

Southern Cross Care NSW & ACT has launched its first action plan inspired by Laudato si’, titled Living Care: Plan for People and Planet 2024-2027.

The strategic document launched during Laudato si‘ Week (19-26 May) builds on the aged care organisation’s commitment to social justice and environmental sustainability. Structured into seven pillars, it reflects a goal inspired by Pope Francis’ 2015 encyclical on caring for our common home.

It encompasses a holistic approach to enhancing Southern Cross Care’s operations, fostering community engagement across office environments, aged care homes, and retirement communities, and improving the sustainability of service vehicles.

Chief executive officer Monique Reynolds said the organisation’s mission is intertwined with Laudato si’s core principles of social justice and environmental stewardship.

“We see the Living Care Action Plan as a means to concentrate and amplify our ongoing commitments to environmental sustainability, social equity, and the wellbeing of our staff, residents, and clients,” she said.

“Transparency and accountability are important to us, so we will be publicly reporting our progress each year.”

The Action Plan aligns with several key frameworks and policies, including the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, SCC’s own current strategic plan and environmental sustainability strategy, its modern slavery action plan, investment policy and workforce strategy.

The detailed plan is available on the Southern Cross Care NSW & ACT website and the first progress report will be released in 2025.