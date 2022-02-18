Somascans go from strength to strength

Reading Time: 2 minutes

There was double the joy for parishioners of St Joseph’s Moorebank and St Christopher’s Holsworthy as the parishes celebrated two major milestones on 8 February.

With the Solemnity of St Jerome Emiliani, founder of the Somascan Fathers, and the second anniversary of the Somascan Young Adults coinciding on the same day, Frs Mathew Vellyamkandathil CRS and Chris de Sousa CRS celebrated a Solemn Mass for the parish community in Moorebank.

They were joined by Somascan Father Navis Benjamin CRS who had recently arrived in Australia from India and who will be serving the Somascan community at St Jerome’s parish in Lake Coogee, Western Australia.

“The group of 25 teenagers and young adults who first made a commitment to youth ministry have now grown to number more than 60 at each youth night.”

Together with Brother Sheldon Burke CRS and a number of young adult servers, singers and readers, the celebration was a great witness to the charism of the Somascan Fathers in the spiritual and physical care of the youth.

During the homily, Fr Mathew spoke on the life of St Jerome Emiliani, a lay man who devoted his life to caring and providing catechesis for the young, orphaned and sick as a witness of God’s paternal love.

At the conclusion of Mass, parishioners remained at the parish to continue the celebration with a shared meal and fellowship.

In 2020, Somascan Father Chris De Sousa CRS made it a priority to kick start the ministry after many young parishioners expressed a desire for more involvement and spiritual guidance.

“Fr Mathew spoke on the life of St Jerome Emiliani, a lay man who devoted his life to caring and providing catechesis for the young, orphaned and sick as a witness of God’s paternal love.”

The group of 25 teenagers and young adults who first made a commitment to youth ministry have now grown to number more than 60 at each youth night.

Any youth who wish to be part of youth ministry at Moorebank parish can contact the parish office for more information.

1 of 8