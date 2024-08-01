Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem responds to soccer field attack

12 children were killed while playing on a soccer field when a rocket struck the Israeli-controlled small town of Majdal Shams near Lebanon. Thousands of residents flooded the streets for the funeral of the innocent lives lost.

Israel has blamed the strike on the Lebanese militant group called Hezbollah, but Hezbollah has denied any responsibility.

Condemning the tragedy, the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem released a statement saying:

- Advertisement -

“These innocent lives, full of hopes and dreams, were taken in an unspeakable act of violence, deeply grieving all who hold life sacred. In this time of mourning, we must honour their memories by renewing our commitment to peace and rejecting all forms of violence.”

In addition to the 12 deaths, at least 44 other people were injured in the attack. Although Hezbollah did not claim responsibility, days later, Israel carried out a strike on Beirut, which it claims killed a top Hezbollah commander. Israel’s strike also killed at least two children and injured 74 other people.