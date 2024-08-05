back to top
Tuesday, August 6, 2024
“Snow” fell in the Basilica of St Mary Major

By Rome Reports

Scented white rose petals fell from the ceiling at the Basilica of St Mary Major symbolising the miracle that tradition holds occurred in Rome in the 4th century on the site of the basilica—snow in the middle of summer.

Pope Francis travelled there to preside over Vespers. He described his visit as a precursor to the visit thousands of pilgrims will make to the basilica during the upcoming Jubilee.

“Today, we are gathered here as a kind of vanguard and we invoke Mary’s intercession for the city of Rome—our city—and for the whole world, especially for peace, peace that is true and lasting, which only begins with repentant and forgiving hearts. Forgiveness makes peace,” he said.

This basilica is considered the first Marian sanctuary in the West. It houses the icon of the patroness of the city, the Salus Populi Romani, before whom the pope prayed at the end of the celebration.

