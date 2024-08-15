back to top
Friday, August 16, 2024
15.5 C
Sydney
type here...
World

The link between the Sistine Chapel and the Assumption

By Rome Reports

Most read

Found at the heart of the Vatican, the Sistine chapel was consecrated on the Solemnity of the Assumption 500 years ago. Named after Pope Sixtus IV, he dedicated the chapel in 1483.

However, the Sistine Chapel would not be completely finished until 1512 after Michelangelo added some of his most renowned work, including the “Creation of Adam” and “the Last Judgement,” which the artist connected in a unique way.

“Michelangelo had a specific theological reasoning behind the nudity. Being the Last Judgement, man’s nudity is just as when he came into the world during creation,” said art expert Guido Cornini.

- Advertisement -

“It thus ties in together with man’s creation represented by the famous meeting of the hands.”

These famous frescoes line the walls and ceiling of the Sistine Chapel and are the backdrop for many important events in this papal chapel. From baptisms, to Masses with the pope, and serving as the room where cardinals from around the world gather to elect a new pope.

And in the centre of this chapel is the Last Judgement piece, where Mary has a central place. This is a stark reminder of her ties to the Sistine Chapel that date all the way back to its dedication on 15 August, 1483.

Previous article
On the Assumption, we remember that Our Lady is close at hand
Next article
The Assumption of Mary: The most recent dogma of the Catholic Church
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

RECENT POSTS

MOST READ

About Us

The Catholic Weekly is proudly Catholic, proudly counter-cultural, proudly in favour of life. We strive to share our vision of the Church, the Lord and the life-changing possibilities of the Christian path with our readers, providing a degree of Catholic clarity for complex times.

Contact us: [email protected]Contact us: [email protected]

Links

© The Catholic Weekly 2024

© The Catholic Weekly 2024