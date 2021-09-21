Simcha Fisher: What’s wrong with hymns without quotation marks?

Reading Time: 5 minutes

It’s a good idea to audit your hymn books

Last year, popular sacred music composer David Haas was accused of sexually and spiritually abusing and assaulting 44 women. A recent conversation about his music took an interesting turn, and I thought I’d share some of it here.

First of all, it’s a shame that it even has to be said, but the guy’s music should never be played in church again. He shouldn’t be making royalties off songs he wrote and used explicitly to groom and manipulate women, and nobody should have to hear the words of a predator sung inside the walls of their church.

I have my own thoughts about separating the artist from the art, but this is different: The guy explicitly and recently used his celebrity as a religious artist to prey on women. He should be out for good, period. Yes, even if that one song of his was very meaningful and moving to you at some point in your life. You can always play it in your own home if you like it that much. Music is expendable, but people are not. Even if it were the most sublime music in the history of the church, it doesn’t belong in the church because of what he did.

Everyone agreed on that point, and we moved to the second point, which was more contentious, and which was this: Perhaps Haas’ music wasn’t sublime. Far from it: It was pretty terrible, so there’s a second (less urgent) reason it shouldn’t be played in church. Yes, I firmly believe that some music is objectively inferior to other music. Music that’s trite, coy, and formless is inferior. You don’t have to be a trained musician to develop a sensitive ear, which makes hearing bad music at church the equivalent of sitting on sticky, splintery pews or breathing air that smells like rotten eggs. Christ is still present, but gosh, it’s distracting.

Then came the third objection to Haas’ songs: The lyrics. I asserted that one especially objectively poor thing about Haas’ lyrics was that they frequently quoted God without quotation marks. Someone wanted to know why, exactly, that was considered bad. Was it just because it wasn’t traditional, and that modern things are automatically judged inferior?

My answer at the time was that it just felt weird and icky, especially since the man in question was using his position as a spiritual leader of sorts to prey on women; and so when his lyrics were the voice of God speaking, and the man who wrote them was an abuser, it really made it sound like God is an abuser. That’s worse than icky; it’s horrific.

But even if it’s not an abuser writing the lyrics, it feels wrong in an important way, not just an irritating way, to sing the words of God without quotation marks. Here’s a better explanation than that one I gave at the time:

When it’s someone’s birthday, here in the US, we sing directly to them: “Happy birthday to you/ Happy birthday to you / Happy birthday dear [so and so]/ Happy birthday to you.” Pretty direct. In Austria, apparently they sing, “Wie schön, dass du geboren bist” (“how lovely that you were born on this day”) which is the same basic idea. We came here to wish you well, and here we are, doing it.

Now imagine a country where they sing not to you, but about you on your birthday, say, “For he’s a jolly good fellow”. That would still feel pretty normal. All the focus would still be on the person whose special day it is, and it would clearly convey that we’re gathering to be with this person, to be nice to this person.

Now imagine a country where they sing a song that quotes you. A cheerful little number that goes, “When Simcha was a child, she said she’d make her mother proud. And now that everyone is old, we’re singing mighty loud!” It’s a little weird, I grant you, but I try not to be a cultural snob, so I can imagine how such a song could still put the focus on the special person and make everyone feel connected and happy to be there.

Now imagine your name is Reginald, and it’s your birthday. Everyone comes to your house to throw you a party, and they begin to sing in chorus,

“I am Reggie

I kissed you and you really liked it

I am Reggie

I like to paint your children

I am Reggie

I beat you at tennis twice

I am Reggie

Oh never forget Reggie, and this is my house!”

All of your friends are gathered around the table, singing this peculiar song, and they insist it’s the best possible song to honour you on your birthday, because it makes them think of you when they sing it. Some of them get chills. Then they all smile at each other, leave, and go downstairs to get donuts.

This is what’s wrong with a lot of Haas’s songs. He has people gathering at Mass, ostensibly to worship God, and they’re using the words of God (sort of) to sing about God . . . and God, the actual person whose house you are in, who is physically present while you sing, doesn’t really enter into it. He’s left to sit there smiling awkwardly while all his friends sing this weird song to each other where they pretend to be him, talking about his relationship with them. It’s just weird! But that’s exactly what Haas does in his songs:

Here’s the lyrics of one of his most popular songs, “You Are Mine”

I will come to you in the silence

I will lift you from all your fear

You will hear My voice

I claim you as My choice

Be still, and know I am near

I am hope for all who are hopeless

I am eyes for all who long to see

In the shadows of the night,

I will be your light

Come and rest in Me.

When you understand that this is a man who used his position of apparent spiritual authority to sexually prey on women, the words he puts in Jesus’ mouth become grotesque. But even if you didn’t know that background and you heard this song being sung, would you ever conclude that the people singing it had gathered to worship the person referred to in the song? It just doesn’t make sense.

It only makes sense if the focus of the Mass has become something other than worshipping God, and my friends, that’s a big problem, one we are seeing played out in big and little ways all across the faith, and it’s definitely not just a matter of taste or aesthetics. We don’t know why we go to Mass. We don’t recognise God when we see him, either in the tabernacle or in the righteous anger of suffering victims of abuse. We’re not looking for God at all. We’re looking at each other, and at ourselves. And then we go get donuts.

So, this is why it’s worthwhile having conversations about what kind of music we sing at mass. Sometimes people only care because of snobbery, for sure. Sometimes people have impeccable aesthetic taste and turn out to be predators. Sometimes people have terrible taste in music but are absolutely alight with the Holy Spirit. And sometimes Catholics profess an airtight theology and then turn around and treat people like garbage. It happens. But it’s worth having the conversation. And in the meantime, de-Haasify your hymnal. That’s one thing we can all agree on, anyway.

Related: