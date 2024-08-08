She’s ours: St Mary MacKillop’s everyday intercessions

Most people look forward to their cup of coffee each morning. Educator Catherine Mazzeo looks forward to saying hello to St Mary Mackillop.

“Walking my dog one day, I found a monument to her in my local area and was fascinated and thought, ‘What is it doing here in the middle of a park?’” said Catherine.

“Every morning, I drive by her and every single morning by some random coincidence the lights turn red and my car stops there … so every morning I look to connect with her and to look at her and to speak to her. I’m so delighted and thrilled that I can do that.”

“As a teacher I call upon her to provide me with daily strength and knowledge. She is a role model in what I wish to achieve in the way she educated children.”

St Mary of the Cross MacKillop understood the assignment of sainthood, with two miracles under her belt for her canonisation in 2010; however, she didn’t stop there.

The devotion of everyday Australians like Catherine shows how expansive her reach is and how dearly she is loved by many.

Not having grown up in Australia, it wasn’t until John, a youth minister, was ministering at St Joseph School in Port Lincoln, South Australia that he felt her presence and her guidance.

“St Mary Mackillop’s enduring words ‘Never see a need without doing something about it’ will continue to inspire and guide me daily,” he said.

“Her example compels me to live out my Christian faith by actively caring for others and addressing their needs.”

Sr Rita Malavisi rsj, a Sister of St Joseph of the Sacred Heart for the past 38 years, told The Catholic Weekly that while she has not had grand miracles from St Mary of the Cross, the saint’s everyday miracles have helped her to become holier.

“My love for Mary MacKillop has grown through my life as a Sister of St Joseph,” Sr Rita said.

“When I pray through Mary’s intercession for patience in my life or for extra support in my life I certainly feel that that has come from God, in many, many different ways.

“I know that when I say to other people I will pray through the intercession of St Mary MacKillop it gives them solace.”

Catholic Weekly reader Catherine Banning shares that sentiment in her personal story of St Mary MacKillop’s intercession.

“In 2011, I was diagnosed with breast cancer and needed surgery. I prayed through St Mary of the Cross constantly for strength and courage,” she said.

“I remained most of the time calm throughout the surgery and following chemotherapy. I thank God and Mary MacKillop for remaining cancer free now.”

St Mary MacKillop was no stranger to suffering herself. She was abandoned by friends, made homeless, excommunicated from the church and accused of criminal conduct.

However, it was through these difficulties she showed us how to live a life of exemplary obedience, faith and perseverance.

Her 2010 canonisation also showed she was an embodiment of the Australian spirit.

“For us as Australians, to have somebody who has been named a saint, who has walked our shores who knows our land … somebody like us, who knows us, is special,” shared Sr Rita.

“She’s not an Italian saint, she’s not a South American saint, or a European saint— she’s ours. That’s what I love about her.”