Sent with love

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Students undertaking the HSC in 2020 face an exam period like no other, so it’s important they know they aren’t forgotten.

That’s the message family educators across the Archdiocese of Sydney’s Catholic primary schools want year 12 students to remember and are sending out HSC care packages to show it.

St. Francis of Assisi’s Bernice Wong is one of many family educators working with students to create the care packs for those preparing for the end of year exams.

“It’s so important for them to know that we are all thinking of them,” Bernice said.

“It helps the whole family to know that others are praying for them and their well-being during these tough times.”

The initiative has taken on a whole new importance in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak and while most students have been able to return to school, the year has been filled with disruptions.

Missing out on normal holiday breaks, a busy teenage social life and sport, the graduates of 2020 would be forgiven for feeling a little hard done by.

So that’s where the care packs come in. Put together by primary school students and their parents, the packs include a range of goodies to be enjoyed while studying.

“The coronavirus really has had a huge impact on the students and their family so a small gesture can go a long way,” Bernice said.

Bernice and her counterparts at St. Charles primary at Waverley, Galilee primary at Bondi and McAuley primary at Rose Bay sent out the call for volunteers and received a wave of support within the first few days.

The packs include a bookmark for those long nights reading and preparing, as well as a prayer card for when things get a little tough, a Rosary keyring and a good selection of chocolates and lollies to snack on.

Students and their parents from the primary schools involved will each write a personal message to go in their care pack.

The note will contain some words of encouragement and support and, most importantly, a reminder that while they may feel the weight of the world riding on their shoulders, there are people around to help carry it.

