Saved by grace and grit

Sydney priests and seminarians this week were the first in Australia to see the new Mark Wahlberg offering Fr Stu … and gave it their blessings!

In an exclusive screening, the men laughed and cried at the inspiring true story of Fr Stuart Long’s journey from being an agnostic trouble maker to having a mystical encounter with God.

In an unflinchingly honest, funny and ultimately uplifting drama, the movie, also starring Aussies Mel Gibson and Jackie Weaver, details a life of faith, reconciliation, determination and redemption and the many people Fr Stu touched along the way.

Rector of the Good Shepherd Seminary Fr Michael de Stoop said of the film “it shows God’s grace at work”, while Ryde-Gladesville parish priest Fr Greg Morgan said it was “the most inspiring movie I’ve ever seen”.

Rector of the Redemptoris Mater Seminary Fr Eric Skruzny said it details the “greater and more exciting challenge to form in faith, holy people who are ready to pick up their cross and become a part of the story the world needs to know”.

A devout Catholic, Wahlberg spent “millions and millions” of his own money to make the movie after failing to attract financial backing.

Fr Stu opens in selected cinemas across the country on Tuesday. Rated M. Warning – coarse language throughout.