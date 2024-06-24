back to top
Monday, June 24, 2024
Man arrested following suspicious behaviour during Eastern Suburbs Mass

By Marcus Middleton

St Mary Magdalene’s Parish, Rose Bay.

Quick thinking parishioners have acted together to seek assistance after witnessing a man acting suspiciously during Sunday evening Mass in Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs.

As more than 150 parishioners gathered for their weekly evening service at St Mary Magdalene’s Rose Bay yesterday, the church attendees arrived to see a man already sitting in the church waiting for Mass to begin.

While the man appeared to be quiet, he appeared throughout Mass to be acting suspiciously, reportedly “clutching” something in his pocket throughout the service.

Concerned members of the parish called police, who quickly arrived and entered the church, quietly approaching and escorting the 36-year-old man outside.

Upon questioning the man, police found him to be in the possession of capsicum spray and a multi tool with a knife.

He was arrested and taken to Waverley Police Station and charged with possess prohibited weapon and custody of a knife.

A spokesperson for the Catholic Archdiocese of Sydney praised the local parish for their responsible conduct in handling the situation

“The Archdiocese of Sydney is grateful to the St Mary Magdalene’s parish priest and his parishioners for the calmness and prudence of their actions, seeking police assistance before any incident could occur.

“Every person in Australia has the right to feel safe and secure while gathering in their place of worship.”

The Bangor man was granted conditional bail to appear at the Downing Centre Local Court on Friday 26 July 2024.

Contact us: [email protected]

