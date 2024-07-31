Rosary Olympics encourage prayer to Mary, our “spiritual coach”

The Olympic Games captures the best of human athleticism and physical dedication. This year, the Rosario app by the Hozana Association hopes to inspire that same dedication to prayer through Mary with their Rosary Olympics.

Participants are “coached” in the rosary during the 2024 Paris games and begin their Olympic prayer journey with one decade, building towards the full five by competition’s end.

“Inspiring feats of the athletes remind us to commit ourselves fully to Jesus,” Hozana’s Cassandre Verhelst told The Catholic Weekly.

“By embracing this spiritual challenge, we not only honour the Virgin Mary but also strengthen our faith and dedication.

Rosario and Hozana hope to help participants discover a daily prayer habit through Mary in a competitive spirit.

Atop guided prayers, together they will host live rosary sessions every three days of the tournament and challenge users to grow in the virtues of faith and charity.

Cassandra said some Catholic athletes were aware of the initiative and encouraged Catholic supporters across nations to also pray for their success.

“Pray for our athletes that they may bring many medals home,” she said.

Akin to a sporting coach, Cassandre said Mary was a “spiritual coach” for Catholics.

“Our Blessed Mother encourages us to pray, guiding us closer to God through each prayer.

“In each of her apparitions she tells us the same thing, like a coach does—she tells us to pray, to pray more intensely, and to pray the rosary, so let’s listen to our coach.”

Participants can download the Rosario app and enter the code “CRAQUELALLUMETTE” [“strike the match”] to join the Rosary Olympics.