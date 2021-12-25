Rome’s open – and calling you to visit

Reading Time: 2 minutes

With international borders opening up, now is the time to consider a pilgrimage to the Eternal City in 2022.

Unprecedented demand for sacred journeys is expected following two years of COVID-19 restrictions and border closures. The Archdiocese of Sydney is preparing for that demand by launching its Rome Pilgrimages from June.

Taking in all major religious sites, pilgrims visit St Peter’s Basilica, the Sister Chapel, The Vatican Museums, The Catacombs, The Holy Stairs and Trevi Fountain as well as other sites associated with the Apostles, Saints, Christian martyrs, and places where there had been apparitions to the Virgin Mary.

And it’s not just physical sites visited, pilgrims with the Archdiocese of Sydney are given the opportunity to step outside the busyness of life allowing them to visit their own faith and be open to God.

Walking the path of the first Christians and hearing the echo of Christ’s words against the beautiful backdrop of one of the most exciting cities in the world makes for a truly renewing experience.

Staying at Domus Australia, pilgrims experience an authentic boutique guest house located within walking distance of all major cultural attractions and key shopping areas.

Combining Italian history and charm with great Australian hospitality, Domus Australia features 32 private rooms, conference facilities and its own chapel offering an ideal base for pilgrims.

Archbishop of Sydney, Anthony Fisher OP, said a pilgrimage gives a wonderful insight into the home of the Catholic Church.

“Embarking on Rome Pilgrimage tour, organised by the Archdiocese of Sydney, transports you to those ancient times, and more importantly, enables you to be immersed in the life of the Catholic Church – Jesus Christ, Mary, the Mother of God, the Apostles, the Saints and the first Christians,” he said.

“The pilgrimage will assist in deepening your faith and help you discover what’s truly important – union and love with God.

“Join us and embark on a journey across the world to know more about your faith, to learn our history and impact on civilisation, and to experience a spiritual renewal.”

For more information or to express interest in a pilgrimage email [email protected]

