In the last episode of The Chosen, we witnessed Jesus (played by Jonathan Roumie) heal Jesse (played by Dennis Apergis), a man who had been paraplegic for 38 years, before retreating into the crowds before the Pharisees could question him.

Episode 5 begins where the previous episode left off as Jesse is being questioned by the Pharisee Shmuel on who the man was who healed him in an attempt to build a case against Jesus of Nazareth.

Jesus takes Simon and Andrew with him to meet his cousin John, while Mary Magdalene grapples with her fears and anxieties of the past.

As usual with The Chosen, all paths meet in the middle with an event that brings a new disciple into the fold and sends one out. This episode, entitled ‘Spirit’, in one way or another focusses on the concept of the spirit and our call to listen to what the spirit is saying.

Jesus and John’s heart-warming encounter shows the difficulty in discerning what we are called to do and when we are called to do it.

This conversation is mirrored in another interaction between Jesus and Simon the Zealot where the former assassin is forced to question everything he has been taught about his mission in preparing the world for the Messiah.

Though Jesus and John’s meeting was central, Mary Magdalene’s struggle with her past, in my opinion, made the most impact in this episode.

Her reaction to certain reminders of her previous life illustrates that even though her sins were totally forgiven by Jesus and she has experienced great healing, there is still a remnant of the damage wrought by her past experiences.

For the most part this episode was well written and produced although the disciples’ continue dismissal of Matthew is beginning to get tiresome, and there are moments where John the Baptist’s reactions come across as awkward or not consistent with his character as portrayed in the Gospels.

Episode 5 is now streaming on The Chosen App.

