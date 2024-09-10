Traditional respect for clergy must not be exploited, pope says

In a predominantly Catholic country where clergy are treated with great respect, they must make extra efforts to remain humble servants of their people, Pope Francis told the priests of Timor-Leste.

Respect “should not make you think of your ministry as bestowing social prestige, acting as leaders who crush others,” the pope said 10 September during a meeting with bishops, priests, religious and catechists in Dili’s Immaculate Conception Cathedral.

“The gesture that the faithful make here when they meet priests is meaningful: they take your consecrated hand and bring it close to their foreheads as a sign of blessing,” the pope said.

- Advertisement -

“It is beautiful to see in this gesture the affection of God’s holy people, for the priest is an instrument of blessing. Never take advantage of this role. You should always bless and console; always be a minister of compassion and a sign of God’s mercy.”