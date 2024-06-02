back to top
Pope: Religious vocations must be ‘kept and cultivated every day’

By OSV News

Pope Francis greets and gives candy to sisters belonging to the Pious Disciples of the Divine Master as he arrives at their complex in Rome 29 May, 2024, for a meeting with priests ministering in the Diocese of Rome who have been ordained 10 years or less. (CNS photo/Vatican Media)

Through the gift of their vocation and their different charisms, consecrated men and women play a central role in the Catholic Church’s mission to spread the Gospel.

“Indeed in many places on the planet the first proclamation of the Gospel bears the face of consecrated men and women who take up with great commitment and dedication of their lives the Lord’s mandate: ‘Go into the world and proclaim the Gospel to every creature,'” Pope Francis said, quoting St Mark’s Gospel.

Pope Francis’ comments came in a message to participants in a conference for consecrated religious life in Brazil released by the Vatican 30 May. The theme for the conference is taken from Jesus’ instruction to the disciples in St John’s Gospel: “Remain in my love.”

The pope told participants that “the gift of the vocation must be kept and cultivated every day, so that it produces good fruits in the life of every religious man and woman.” To live out one’s vocation in a good way, “it is necessary to remain in his love, through constant dialogue with Jesus in daily prayer and faithfulness to the vows that express our consecration in a beautiful way,” he wrote.

