Reclaiming Evangelisation – Landmark talk by Dr Mary Healy

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Teachers and parents are warmly invited to a landmark online talk by one of the world’s leading experts in scripture and evangelisation, which will feature practical advice on how to be missionaries for the Catholic faith in our schools and homes.

Dr Mary Healy, professor of scripture at Sacred Heart seminary in Detroit is an internationally respected author on the New Evangelisation and a member of the Pontifical Biblical Commission and the Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity.

She will deliver the second talk in the Reclaiming Evangelisation series on Saturday 12 February from 10-11:30am, on the topic “Why make disciples? What scripture tells us about calling and forming disciples”.

“I think she’ll make a really strong connection between how reading and praying with scripture can really form us as disciples to be missionaries in our schools.”

It comes after the immense success of the first talk in the series in November, when the highly acclaimed evangelist Bishop Robert Barron from the Archdiocese of Los Angeles addressed hundreds of participants on the topic “Why make disciples? The case for the evangelising mission of the Church”.

The series is being organised by the Sydney Centre for Evangelisation’s Parish Renewal Team.

Parish Renewal Officer, Sr Anastasia Reeves OP said Dr Healy’s talk with be especially relevant to the work of teachers in Catholic schools as well as Catholic parents, modelling the faith to their children.

“She has some beautiful things to say about how scripture is so important in our lives and in our Catholic schools; scripture is central to our Religious Education programs. So I think she’ll make a really strong connection between how reading and praying with scripture can form us as disciples and to be missionaries in our schools, parishes and beyond”, Sr Anastasia explained.

“Our parents, especially those who want to pass on the Catholic faith to their children are sometimes in despair about how to do that because they’re concerned about all that their children are being exposed to in the wider culture. But it’s my hope that through this talk by Dr Healy, participants will hear a message of hope, be instilled with a greater love for scripture and in so doing, they will know more deeply the great love Christ has for us”, she added.

Registrations are open online for Dr Healy’s talk via the Go Make Disciples website: www.gomakedisciples.org.au

The Sydney Centre for Evangelisation will be holding further talks in its Reclaiming Evangelisation series over the coming months.

Following Dr Healy’s talk, the next one in the series on 23 March will be led by the French born author and retreat director, Fr Jacques Philippe, who is a priest of the Community of the Beatitudes.

Fr Philippe will be speaking on the topic “Can we make disciples today? Evangelising with the Holy Spirit”. More information is available online here.