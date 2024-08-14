RE Search Episode 59: The Council of Jerusalem.

Debate raged in the early Church as to whether Gentile converts to Christianity had to be circumcised and follow the Mosaic law. With skillful argument, the matter is settled by St Peter, St Paul and St James at the Council of Jerusalem.
