back to top
Wednesday, August 14, 2024
17 C
Sydney
type here...
RE Search

RE Search Episode 59: The Council of Jerusalem.

By Staff Writers

Most read



Debate raged in the early Church as to whether Gentile converts to Christianity had to be circumcised and follow the Mosaic law. With skillful argument, the matter is settled by St Peter, St Paul and St James at the Council of Jerusalem.

Previous article
When I am winning, WE are usually losing
Next article
The games are over, but Olympic dreams last for a lifetime
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

RECENT POSTS

MOST READ

About Us

The Catholic Weekly is proudly Catholic, proudly counter-cultural, proudly in favour of life. We strive to share our vision of the Church, the Lord and the life-changing possibilities of the Christian path with our readers, providing a degree of Catholic clarity for complex times.

Contact us: [email protected]Contact us: [email protected]

Links

© The Catholic Weekly 2024

© The Catholic Weekly 2024