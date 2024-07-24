back to top
Wednesday, July 24, 2024
12.6 C
Sydney
RE Search Episode 56: The Persecution of the Apostles.

By Staff Writers

Looking at the challenges faced by the Apostles in Acts 5, including the jealous rage of the Sadducees, the crafty argument that Gamaliel mounts in the Apostles’ defence, and their miraculous escape from prison. With Dr. Robert Haddad.

