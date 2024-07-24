RE Search Episode 56: The Persecution of the Apostles.

Looking at the challenges faced by the Apostles in Acts 5, including the jealous rage of the Sadducees, the crafty argument that Gamaliel mounts in the Apostles’ defence, and their miraculous escape from prison. With Dr. Robert Haddad.
