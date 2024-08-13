“Accidental parenting” over in age of gender confusion, says men’s expert Robert Falzon

Fatherhood has changed dramatically over the years. No longer simply providers, the modern dad is like a “three hatted” Michelin chef who can do it all: Uber driver, child psychologist, emotional mentor, football coach, after hours educator and faith leader.

Being a father has never been more difficult or nuanced.

Recognising this, the Raising Fathers event is returning, hosted by the Sydney Centre for Evangelisation in partnership with menALIVE.

At the helm of these transformative discussions will be acclaimed author and co-founder of menALIVE, Robert Falzon.

The father and men’s ministry leader for more than 20 years has spoken at over 450 events, reaching more than 30,000 men across Australia and New Zealand.

“Dads have never been trained to be fathers,” Robert said.

“We do it alone, and there’s no reference point. And you can’t do it on your own, you must have other men around you, because almost all of us have parts of our hearts and minds that are still unsure about this job of fatherhood.”

Each talk is designed not just to inform but to empower fathers, providing them with actionable strategies that can be implemented in everyday life while connecting them with other men on a similar path.

“You can’t be a man of God unless you love your family and love your children and be the husband and the father that God’s calling you to do,” he said.

With years of experience and a passion for fatherhood, Falzon has come up with 10 “Power Parent” tips that he invites men attending his talks to take home.

“They’re all ‘A’ words like ‘Articulate.’ Dads have to say aloud the words: I love you, I’m proud of you,” Robert said.

“The words that dad say create human beings.

“The power of living example, which we call ‘apprenticeship.’

“The power of protection, we call ‘accountability.’ The power of presence, we call ‘attention.’

“The power of love, ‘Affection’. And we try to get the dads to work on these.”

Robert believes that in an age of “accidental” or “experimental parenting,” fathers must be sharpened by other Catholic fathers to combat what he calls a “generational dilution of truth.”

“We have to be ahead of the game, and the game is raising balanced young men and young women,” he said.

In age of social media, AI and a secularised society, the stakes have never been higher.

“We need to encourage fathers to forget about all the madness,” he said.

“We are asking 11-year-olds to choose their gender? You can be whatever you want?

“As a society, we have lost our mind. It’s madness. And what is not resolved now, is repeated. What is not transformed is transmitted.”

At a recent menALIVE retreat for fathers, The Catholic Weekly spoke to fathers empowered by Robert’s ministry.

Father of three Chris de Silva called Robert a gifted preacher.

“He has got a gift for being able to wake up something in men that is asleep, to spark something that has not been there before,” he said.

Eddie Ferry from Glenfield heard Robert 12 years ago.

“He really converted me, through my brokenness, to help my relationship, my understanding of who God is, who I am as a father. It has been such a blessing,” he said.

Fathers, father figures and fathers to be have three opportunities to hear Robert speak on the 26, 27 and 28 August at schools in Sutherland, Maroubra and Revesby Heights.

Please follow the booking link for more information.