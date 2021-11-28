Q&A with Fr John Flader: The betrothal of Mary and Joseph

Dear Father, The Bible speaks of Our Lady and St Joseph being “betrothed” when Jesus was conceived. How did people prepare for marriage then, and was betrothal the same as our engagement?



Marriage customs in the Jewish tradition at the time of Our Lady and St Joseph were very different from ours today. Henry Skrzyński, in his wonderful book The Jewess Mary, Mother of Jesus (Chevalier Press 1994) tells us much about these customs and I will take much of what follows from that book.

First, it was the custom that husband and wife should be of the same social class, and this was widely practised. For this reason, marriages between close relatives, such as first or second cousins, or between uncles and nieces, were common. Great discrepancy in age was also to be avoided.