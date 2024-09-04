Q & A with Fr Flader: St Jerome Emiliani

St Jerome was born in Venice in 1486, into the patrician Emiliani (Miani) family. The Mianis belonged to the Grand Council and their family history includes people who had given important services to the Republic of Venice.

In 1496, when he was ten, Jerome tragically lost his father. His education was befitting his family’s social class, although Jerome was never a scholar in the true sense of the word, but rather a man of action. He made friends easily and was cheerful, strong-minded, and enthusiastic.

Early in 1511, when he was 25, Jerome became involved in the war against the League of Cambrai. He was entrusted with the directorship of Castelnuovo of Quero, on the straits on the Piave River, which had been lost and retaken several times during the war.

On 27 August 1511, abandoned by the soldiers who were supposed to defend the castle, Jerome took up the defence himself, but he was unable to resist the attacking forces. He survived with only three other men and was taken prisoner.

After a month, he was miraculously freed through the intercession of Our Lady. On the night of September 26, he had been locked in a tower, with his feet in chains and a stone ball hung around his neck. He prayed to the Blessed Virgin to free him, promising to make a penitential pilgrimage if he were released.

“A woman clothed in white” then appeared to him. She handed him the keys to open the chains and the door of the tower. Once out of the tower, he still had to pass through the enemy army, without knowing the way.

Once again, Our Lady appeared to him, leading him to the gates of the city of Treviso, where he was finally safe. His miraculous release reminds us of that of St Peter (cf. (Acts 12:1-17). Jerome continued to serve the Republic until the end of the war in 1516, engaging in several military actions.

During those years, a number of family tragedies occurred which were to be instrumental in his life. In 1514 his mother died and in 1519 his brother Luke died, leaving three children, the oldest of whom was only four. Jerome and his brother Mark took them into their care, but at the end of 1526 Mark also died, leaving all the orphaned children in the care of Jerome, who was 40 and with no family of his own.

Around 1525, a deep spiritual transformation was taking place in Jerome’s soul. Under the guidance of an excellent spiritual director, he began to attend Mass regularly again and to engage in the imitation of Christ Crucified, with much self-discipline and many charitable works for the poor.

It is not certain what brought about this transformation, but a close friend of his gave some information in a biography he wrote soon after Jerome’s death. He started by saying, “When it pleased God to move his heart and by holy inspiration draw him from worldly occupations to himself…”

Listening to God’s word was the starting point for Jerome: “By often listening to the word of God, he started to recall his ingratitude. He remembered his sins against the Lord. He wept often and, at the foot of the Crucified Lord, prayed to him not to be his judge, but his saviour.”

Jerome was particularly touched by the Gospel passage, “Whoever wishes to come after me must deny himself, take up his cross, and follow me.” Overwhelmed by God’s grace, he “resolved to imitate his dear Master Jesus Christ with all his strength.”

In the year of his spiritual transformation, Jerome met for the first time the Company of Divine Love, a confraternity of lay people founded by Ettore Vernazza, whose members dedicated themselves to live in the simplicity of the Gospel and to carry out works of charity.

When, in 1528, a great famine broke out and many people were dying of starvation, Jerome joined the members of the confraternity in feeding, clothing and sheltering the many people who had flocked into Venice in search of food. It was through this work that God inspired him to dedicate himself to caring for the poor and to found the Somascans. I will write about this in my next column.

St Jerome died in 1537 at the age of 51 and was canonised in 1767 by Pope Clement XIII. His feast is celebrated on February 8, the day of death. He was declared patron saint of orphans and abandoned children by Pope Pius XI in 1928.