Principal Recruitment Drive

Sydney Catholic Schools is recruiting for their largest ever intake of school principals in its 200-year history.

Putting the word out for 16 new school leaders, the most they have recruited in one year, it is looking to fill positions across their 150 school network.

“With more than 70,000 students and 9,000 staff, the principals will be joining the second biggest and most dynamic education system in New South Wales,”said Executive Director Tony Farley.

The recruitment drive comes on the back of a number of retirements, as well as some educators reaching the end of their tenure and the filling of roles currently held by acting principals.

The successful principals will be able to drive positive change in a Christ centred learning community, as they go through a process of innovation to meet the evolving needs of 21st century communities.

“We’re looking for principals who can turn their expertise into opportunities for our students. Academics, arts, sports, languages, diverse learning,” reads the job description. “Whatever your area of excellence, you can reach your professional potential in a Sydney Catholic school.”

Sydney Catholic Schools recruitment expert Emma Gleeson says a new, streamlined process will make applying easier and more accessible to potential staff.

“There’s no one size fits all for principals,” she said. “Every school is different and we want to find the best fit for each position.”

One of Sydney Catholic School’s newest principals Nicole Jones of McAuley Catholic Primary School at Rose Bay began in the role at the start of the year and said while it has been full of challenges, she couldn’t imagine doing anything else.

“Empowering our learners makes coming to work each day so rewarding,” she said.

“It is an absolute privilege to be a positive influence on our future leaders.

“My favourite part of the job is being with the children, seeing their happy faces and willingness to learn brightens my day!

“I wanted to be a principal because I could see how rewarding the role was. Every day is a new day and that keeps the job fun and interesting.”

The new streamlined application and interview processes in place aims to get the right candidates in the right jobs as soon as possible, allowing time for the new principals to become familiar with their new communities and ready to start work from January 2021.

“These are leadership opportunities like no other,” said Tony Farley. “If you see yourself as part of Sydney Catholic Schools future, we encourage you to apply for a principal position now.”

