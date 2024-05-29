back to top
Thursday, May 30, 2024
Pray for Papua New Guinea

By Rome Reports

Pope Francis spoke about Papua New Guinea in his general audience on Wednesday, where an avalanche left 2,000 people buried.

According to the United Nations, about 7,000 people have been affected by this natural disaster.

“I want to assure you of my prayers for the victims of the big landslide that swept through some villages in Papua New Guinea.

“May the Lord comfort the family members who have lost their homes and the Papuan people, whom God willing, I will visit next September.”

He also spoke about one of his predecessors, Paul VI, and gave the pilgrims present a book recommendation.

“Today, we celebrate the liturgical memorial of St Paul VI, a pastor burning with love for Jesus, for the Church and for humanity.

“May this anniversary help all to rediscover the joy of being Christians by inspiring a renewed commitment to building a civilization of love. And I recommend if you have some time, reading Paul VI’s letter Evangelii Nuntiandi, which is still relevant today.

To close the audience, Pope Francis renewed his call for an end to war in places such as Ukraine, Palestine, Israel and Burma. He echoed his longstanding message that the biggest victims of war are the children who lose their smiles.

