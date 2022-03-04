Pray the Rosary for peace in Ukraine

Pope Francis has called on all Catholics to pray for peace for Ukraine. Here, The Catholic Weekly publishes the Sorrowful Mysteries of the Rosary together with meditations drawn from the riches of the Church's liturgy, prayer and traditions as an assistance to all those who wish to follow our Holy Father's lead and pray for an end to the terrible violence there.

Reading Time: 7 minutes

The First Decade: Meditate on the Mystery of the Agony in the Garden

Our Father…

“My heart is nearly broken with sorrow; stay here and keep watch with me.” Monday of Holy Week, Morning Prayer, Antiphon I

Hail Mary…

“Help us to bear witness by following Christ’s example of suffering.” Passion Sunday, Evening Prayer I, Prayer

Hail Mary…

“Here I am, Lord God, I come to do your will.” (Psalm 40:7-8) Passion Sunday, Office of Readings, Responsory

Hail Mary…

“You have redeemed us with your precious blood; hear the prayer of your servants and come to our help.” Monday of Holy Week, Office of Readings, Responsory

Hail Mary…

“My soul is in anguish, my heart is in torment.” Good Friday, Evening Prayer, Antiphon 2

Hail Mary…

“Father, if this cup may not pass, but I must drink it, then your will be done.” (Matthew 26:42) Passion Sunday, Communion Rite

Hail Mary…

“Through her heart, his sorrow sharing/ All his bitter anguish bearing.”

Our Lady of Sorrows, Sequence

Hail Mary…

“Be glad to share in the sufferings of Christ! When he comes in glory, you will be filled with joy.” (1 Peter 4:13) Our Lady of Sorrows, Communion Antiphon

Hail Mary…

“Grant that we may bring love and comfort to our brothers and sisters in distress.”

The Blessed Virgin Mary at the Foot of the Cross I, Collect

Hail Mary…

“For the sake of you, who left a garden, I was betrayed in a garden.” Holy Saturday, Office of Readings, from an ancient homily on Holy Saturday

Hail Mary… Glory be…

The Second Decade: Meditate on the Mystery of the Scourging at the Pillar

Our Father…

“Now you come to scourge me and lead me to the cross.” Passion Sunday, Evening Prayer I, Antiphon I

Hail Mary…

“Christ was scourged and treated with contempt, but God’s right hand has raised him up.” Passion Sunday, Evening Prayer II, Antiphon I

Hail Mary…

“On my back see the marks of the scourging I endured to remove the burden of sin that weighs upon your back.” Holy Saturday, Office of Readings, From an ancient homily on Holy Saturday

Hail Mary…

“Bruised, derided, cursed, defiled,/ she beheld her tender Child,/ all with bloody scourges rent.” Our Lady of Sorrows, Sequence

Hail Mary…

“Though he was sinless, he suffered willingly for sinners.” Passion Sunday, Preface

Hail Mary…

“He offered himself as a victim for our deliverance.” Holy Eucharist, Preface I

Hail Mary…

“By your own blood, Lord, you brought us back to God.” Passion Sunday, Morning Prayer, Responsory

Hail Mary…

“The Father of mercies has given us an example of unselfish love in the sufferings of his only Son.” Passion Sunday, Prayer of the People

Hail Mary…

“He humbled himself for our sakes; may you follow his example.” Passion Sunday, Prayer of the People

Hail Mary…

“I fill out in my flesh what is lacking in the sufferings of Christ, for the sake of his Body, which is the Church.” The Blessed Virgin Mary at the Foot of the Cross I, Communion Antiphon.

Hail Mary… Glory be…

The Third Decade: Meditate on the Mystery of the Crowning with Thorns

Our Father…

“The head that once was crown’d with thorns/ Is crown’d with glory now.”

Exaltation of the Holy Cross, Office of Readings, Hymn

Hail Mary…

“Christ is the King of all creation.” Christ the King, Prayer after Communion

Hail Mary…

“Have mercy on us for whose sake you endured so much.” Monday of Holy Week, Office of Readings, Responsory

Hail Mary…

“You will rule over all.” Christ the King, Evening Prayer I, Responsory

Hail Mary…

“You choose the weak and make them strong in bearing witness to you.” Preface of Martyrs

Hail Mary…

“You have entered on the way that the Lord has graciously opened up for you, until you receive the crown of glory.” Common of Several Martyrs, Office of Readings, From a letter by St Cyprian, bishop and martyr

Hail Mary…

“I have kept the faith; now a crown of holiness awaits me.” Common of One Martyr, Office of Readings, Responsory

Hail Mary…

“By your own blood, Lord, you brought us back to God.” Monday of Holy Week, Morning Prayer, Responsory

Hail Mary…

“The Lord will bless his people with peace.” Christ the King, Midmorning Prayer, Responsory

Hail Mary…

“Come let us worship Jesus Christ, the King of Kings.” Christ the King, Invitatory

Hail Mary… Glory be…

The Fourth Decade: Meditate on the Mystery of the Carrying of the Cross

Our Father…

“Jesus Christ accepted the cross and freed us from the power of the enemy.” Wednesday of Holy Week, Collect

Hail Mary…

“If anyone wishes to come after me, he must deny himself, take up his cross, and follow me.” Common of One Martyr, Evening Prayer II, Antiphon 1

Hail Mary…

“Through the cross you brought joy to the world.” Good Friday, Song at the Veneration of the Cross

Hail Mary…

“Lord, by the suffering of Christ your Son you have saved us all from death.” Good Friday, Prayer

Hail Mary…

“See the cross of the Lord; let all his enemies flee.” Exaltation of the Holy Cross, Office of Readings, Antiphon 1

Hail Mary…

“If we share fully in the sufferings of Christ, through Christ we shall know the fullness of his consolation.” Common of One Martyr, Evening Prayer I, Antiphon 3

Hail Mary…

“You suffered for us; have mercy on us.” Exaltation of the Holy Cross, Evening Prayer II, Antiphon 2

Hail Mary…

“Grant that by carrying our cross each day, we may come to share in his Resurrection.” The Blessed Virgin Mary at the Foot of the Cross II, Prayer after Communion

Hail Mary…

“Though innocent, he accepted death to save the guilty.” Passion Sunday, Preface

Hail Mary…

“Lord, through your cross bring us to the glory of your kingdom.” Exaltation of the Holy Cross, Evening Prayer I, Intercessions

Hail Mary… Glory be…

The Fifth Decade: Meditate on the Mystery of the Crucifixion

Our Father…

“We must glory in the cross of our Lord Jesus Christ.” Exaltation of the Holy Cross, Evening Prayer I, Antiphon 3

Hail Mary…

“Christ our Savior, on the cross you embraced all time with your outstretched arms.” Good Friday, Morning Prayer, Intercessions

Hail Mary…

“O Christ, you humbled yourself and became obedient unto death, even death on a cross.” Exaltation of the Holy Cross, Evening Prayer I, Intercessions

Hail Mary…

“The death of your Son gives us hope and strengthens our faith.” Passion Sunday, Prayer after Communion

Hail Mary…

“We worship you, O Christ, and we praise you; because by your cross you have redeemed the world.” Good Friday, Midmorning Prayer, Responsory

Hail Mary…

“Father, into your hands, I commend my spirit.” Handbook of Indulgences, Pious Invocation

Hail Mary…

“Through his cross, Christ our peace has reconciled us to God.” Our Lady of Sorrows, Evening Prayer, Antiphon I

Hail Mary…

“At the cross with motherly love, she embraces her scattered children, reunited through the death of Christ.” The Blessed Virgin Mary at the Foot of the Cross I, Preface

Hail Mary…

“Raise us up to share in the triumph of your cross.” Exaltation of the Holy Cross, Morning Prayer, Intercessions

Hail Mary…

“Christ our life, by your death on the cross you destroyed the power of evil and death.” Good Friday, Morning Prayer, Intercessions

Hail Mary… Glory be…

Images: The Catholic Weekly is deeply grateful to artist Daniel Mitsui for permission to use his images of Our Lady of Fatima and the Sorrowful Mysteries; words: Catholic News Service

Related