Hopes of pope visiting Spain to commemorate 40th anniversary of JPII’s visit

In 1984, Pope John Paul II travelled to Spain for 16 hours and his only destination was the city of Zaragoza, where he prayed before the Virgin of Pilar.

On the 40th anniversary of that moment, political and church authorities of the region travelled to the Vatican. Their mission was to invite Pope Francis to Spain to commemorate this event.

“It was a magnificent opportunity to be able to talk to him and let him know our situation,” said Archbishop Carlos Escribano, archbishop of Zaragoza, Spain.

“But also it was great to remember what Pope John Paul II’s visit to Zaragoza 40 years ago meant, which was also the reason for this audience that we have requested.”

The government of the region is hopeful for this visit. But the pope insists he will travel to the smaller countries first.

“I trust the invitation we have extended to him to commemorate this 40th anniversary in Zaragoza, in Aragon, may come to fruition in the future,” said president of the region of Aragon, Jorge Azcon.

“And, the truth is that the Holy Father has told us he is planning to come to Spain and that he wants to come to Zaragoza.

“He wants to visit the big countries later on. He prefers to start with the smaller countries, but he recognises he has yet to visit Spain.”

Only two popes have visited Spain: John Paul II five times and Benedict XVI three times. The latter’s last trip was the WYD in Madrid in 2011.