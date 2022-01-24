Pope sets January 26 as day of prayer for peace in Ukraine

By
Catholic News Service
-
Reading Time: 4 minutesPapal call reflects ‘concern’ amid rising tensions Saying he was worried about Ukraine and how a possible Russian-Ukrainian conflict could spread, Pope Francis proclaimed January 26 as a day of prayer for peace in Ukraine. Responding to a buildup of Russian troops near the Ukrainian-Russian border and the inability of major powers […]
