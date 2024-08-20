Is Pope Pius X one of the greatest reformers in church history?

Considered as one of the greatest reforming popes in history, 20 August commemorates 110 years since the death of Pope Pius X.

In his 11 years as pope, he reformed common Eucharistic practice, encouraging the lay faithful to receive more than three or four times a year. Pope Pius X also reduced the age of children for the sacrament of Holy Communion from 12-14 to seven.

Additionally, the pope wrote the constitution, “Sapienti Consilio“, in 1908, which streamlined and restructured the Roman Curia. He outlined each task of the various congregations and reduced their number from 15 to 11.

“Reforming the Roman Curia is something he has in common with Pope Francis,” said Fr Bernard Ardura, president of the Pontifical Committee of Historical Sciences.

“When Pius X was elected, the Roman Curia was running under the rules that had been established in 1588 by Pope Sixtus V.”

Pius X’s pontificate was full of reforms and dedicated to catechising the laity. He died at the outbreak of the First World War in 1914.

And just 40 years later, Pius X was canonised by Pope Pius XII in St Peter’s Square. His feast day is August 21.