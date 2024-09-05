back to top
Friday, September 6, 2024
29.6 C
Sydney
type here...
World

Indonesia’s small Christian population welcomes Pope Francis with tears of joy

By Rome Reports

Most read

Pope Francis went to the headquarters of the Indonesia’s Bishops’ Conference to meet with people who receive assistance from the Catholic Church’s charitable organisations.

For some, this visit was a reminder that they are part of the church, even if they are far from Rome.

Those present made sure to let Pope Francis know how grateful they were for his ongoing compassion and that his presence here ensures they are never left behind.

- Advertisement -

Pope Francis spent more time greeting the sick than speaking, and his attentiveness visibly moved some people.

Images with the pope and the sick have been nonstop throughout the trip even though Christians only make up 3 per cent of the population. The Indonesian people have welcomed the Argentine pope with open arms.

Previous article
Aussie Catholic mums create community with ‘Litany of the Home’
Next article
Pope’s encounter with Muslim leaders in Indonesia was full of gestures of harmony
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

RECENT POSTS

MOST READ

About Us

The Catholic Weekly is proudly Catholic, proudly counter-cultural, proudly in favour of life. We strive to share our vision of the Church, the Lord and the life-changing possibilities of the Christian path with our readers, providing a degree of Catholic clarity for complex times.

Contact us: [email protected]Contact us: [email protected]

Links

© The Catholic Weekly 2024

© The Catholic Weekly 2024