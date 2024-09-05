Indonesia’s small Christian population welcomes Pope Francis with tears of joy

Pope Francis went to the headquarters of the Indonesia’s Bishops’ Conference to meet with people who receive assistance from the Catholic Church’s charitable organisations.

For some, this visit was a reminder that they are part of the church, even if they are far from Rome.

Those present made sure to let Pope Francis know how grateful they were for his ongoing compassion and that his presence here ensures they are never left behind.

Pope Francis spent more time greeting the sick than speaking, and his attentiveness visibly moved some people.

Images with the pope and the sick have been nonstop throughout the trip even though Christians only make up 3 per cent of the population. The Indonesian people have welcomed the Argentine pope with open arms.