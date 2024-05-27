back to top
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Pope Francis shows his pastoral side with visits to parishes

By Rome Reports

Pope Francis made a getaway to the parish of St Bernadette Soubirous in the eastern outskirts of the city.

There were 80 young people waiting to listen and welcome him there, with singing and clapping their hands.

Pope Francis spent an hour with them answering questions as part of a series of meetings with young people ahead of the Jubilee.

Every month, the pope plans to visit a parish in his diocese as a way of fulfilling his pastoral duties and bringing together the local Catholic church.

He spoke with the group about various topics including his own vocation and the need to allow oneself to be helped in difficult moments.

Pope Francis left the parish greeting the sick and giving candy to the children.

[email protected]

