President Zelenskyy thanks Pope Francis for help in the release of two Ukrainian priests

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy thanked Pope Francis and the Vatican on his social media, for their efforts in the Ukrainian prisoner exchange.

Primate of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk also expressed his gratitude to Pope Francis on behalf of the church for his help in the release of Fathers Bohdan and Ivan.

“Despite the great obstacles, as their imprisonment lasted more than a year and a half, it was the efforts of Vatican diplomacy that proved to be successful,” he said.

This is just one of the many actions that Vatican diplomacy has taken since the beginning of the Ukraine war.

As part of the Vatican’s peace gestures, Pope Francis appointed Cardinal Zuppi as his special envoy. One of his priorities is the return home of Ukrainian children from Russia. At the end of 2023, Cardinal Zuppi said the task is difficult, but is being achieved little by little.

“We are beginning to protect the little ones, as you have recalled. This is the task of the mission entrusted to me by Pope Francis, which is beginning to bear some fruit for those who need to be reunited with their families,” he said.

No details have been released by the Vatican on whether any group of children have been returned to Ukraine. Keeping a low profile, the Vatican has also not commented on Pope Francis’ personal involvement in the release of the two Ukrainian priests.