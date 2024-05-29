back to top
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Pope Francis talks to 100 Buddhist monks about salvation

By Rome Reports

Pope Francis met with a delegation of some 100 Buddhist monks from Bangkok earlier this week.

During his address to them, the pope reflected on the Buddhist-Christian symposium that was held last year in Thailand. He reiterated one of the themes of the symposium, saying, “No one is saved alone, we can only be saved together,” encouraging the monks to continue this mission in everyday life.

“I urge you to work together with everyone: civil society, members of other religions, governments, international organisations, academic and scientific communities and all other interested parties to promote a friendship that sustains peace and fraternity and builds a more inclusive world.”

Along with this meeting, the pope also sent a telegram to the people of Papua New Guinea, expressing his condolences and spiritual closeness following the landslide that has buried alive more than 2,000 people.

On that same day, the pope also met with the President of the Dominican Republic, Luis Rodolfo Abinader Corona, alongside his wife and three daughters. The President gifted Pope Francis a handmade rosary.

The two discussed the Catholic Church’s contribution to the Dominican Republic in the fields of education and charity and renewed their commitment to continuing their longstanding bilateral relations.

